Knicks center Robinson, who played for Chalmette High, says father is missing

Mitchell Robinson led his Chalmette Owls to the 5A semi-finals. Source: Nola.com
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 6:27 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PENSACOLA, Fl. (WVUE) - New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson III, who played basketball for Chalmette High, took to social media this week to say that his father is missing and he’s asking for the public’s assistance.

“My dad is missing if you have info on his whereabouts please contact 850-436-9620,” the number for the Escambia County Sheriff’s Dept., Robinson shared on Snapchat.

In an Instagram story on Monday, Robinson said, “Don’t know a place the devil will hide you ... Come home pops.”

Mitchell Robinson, Jr. is currently missing in Escambia County, Florida. The sheriff’s office there shared information about his disappearance on Sun., Feb. 13, calling him “missing and endangered”.

Missing Endangered Adult: Mitchell Robinson Jr. DOB: 10/31/82 Mitchell Robinson Jr. was last seen on the 7900- block...

Posted by Escambia County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, February 13, 2022

Escambia County says that Robinson, Jr. was last seen on Feb. 11 in the 7900 block of Atilla Ave. North of Pensacola.

The 23-year-old Knicks star and his family are natives of Pensacola and lived in the area until they relocated to the New Orleans area before the 2016 LHSAA season.

Robinson led the Chalmette Owls to their first state playoff win in 19 years and averaged 20.9 points, 13.6 rebounds, 8.1 blocks, and 2 steals per game in high school.

