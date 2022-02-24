Nicondra: A cold front moving in overnight

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Foggy and warm conditions around through the morning with temperatures and dew points in the middle 60s near 70 to start the day. HIghs will once again warm up into the low 80s. Some showers will move into the region, but timing is expected to work out when it comes to parade times tonight. The rain should move through during the overnight hours. Friday will be a much colder with highs only in the upper 50s. The weekend will be chilly, but mostly dry with highs in the middle 60s. Temperatures gradually warm up through Lundi Gras and Mardi Gras.

