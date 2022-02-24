BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Nicondra: A cold front moving in overnight

Conditions stay mostly dry, but temperatures vary widely through the Mardi Gras holiday.
Conditions stay mostly dry, but temperatures vary widely through the Mardi Gras holiday.(WVUE FOX8)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 5:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Foggy and warm conditions around through the morning with temperatures and dew points in the middle 60s near 70 to start the day. HIghs will once again warm up into the low 80s. Some showers will move into the region, but timing is expected to work out when it comes to parade times tonight. The rain should move through during the overnight hours. Friday will be a much colder with highs only in the upper 50s. The weekend will be chilly, but mostly dry with highs in the middle 60s. Temperatures gradually warm up through Lundi Gras and Mardi Gras.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
A 44-year-old man was shot to death Sunday night (Feb. 20) in the parking lot of New Orleans'...
Man shot to death in New Orleans Costco parking lot identified
Ciaya Whetstone
UNO student pronounced dead upon arrival at hospital
New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell sings karaoke at the Mayor’s Mardi Gras Ball at Gallier Hall...
Maskless mayor met with criticism after reimposing mandates

Latest News

David's Wednesday evening forecast 2/23
David's Wednesday evening forecast 2/23
David's Wednesday afternoon forecast 2/23
David's Wednesday afternoon forecast 2/23
Cooler by Friday
Near record heat again Thursday
Afternoon weather update for Wed., Feb. 23
Afternoon weather update for Wed., Feb. 23