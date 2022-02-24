No. 8 LSU falls to Louisiana Tech, 11-6

RUSTON, La. (WAFB) - No. 8 LSU (3-1) fell to Louisiana Tech (4-0), 11-6, on Wednesday, Feb. 23, from J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park in Ruston, La.

The win marked just the second victory for the Bulldogs in the last 17 meetings with the Tigers. Louisiana Tech’s other win came in 2019. Last season, LSU beat Louisiana Tech twice: 16-7 and 16-8.

The Tigers only picked up six hits and committed five errors against the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs got things started quickly in the bottom of the first inning as Taylor Young hit a leadoff triple and later scored on an RBI single from Philip Matulia to make it 1-0. Matulia would later come around to score on an error to make it 2-0.

In the bottom of the second, the Bulldogs would add two more runs as Young drove in his second run of the game on an RBI double to make it 3-0 and then Matulia would bring home another run on an RBI sac-fly to make it 4-0.

Louisiana Tech would continue to pound the baseball as Steele Netterville hit a solo home run to left field to make it 5-0.

The Tigers would finally get on the board in the top of the fourth inning as Brayden Jobert hit his third home run of the season, a two-run shot to right field to make it 5-2.

Designated to hit.



LSU - 2

LA Tech - 5

📺 SECN+ pic.twitter.com/J4ZhNXO56x — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) February 24, 2022

In the top of the fifth inning, the Tigers would pick up another run on an RBI groundout from Tre’ Morgan to score Tyler McManus from third to make it 5-3. LSU would add another run in the top of the sixth inning off of an RBI single from Gavin Dugas with two outs to make it 5-4.

Mid 6 | Gavin brings Brayden home



DiGiacomo is now playing RF with Berry moving to third



LSU - 4

LA Tech - 5

📺 Yurview/ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/N3mnlxg4UI — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) February 24, 2022

However, in the bottom half of the inning, the Bulldogs would add four runs to extend their lead to 9-4. LSU had trouble making routine plays in the field that allowed the inning to continue.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Young continued his great game as he hit a two-run home run right field to extend their lead to 11-4, it was the fourth RBI of the game for Young.

LSU would add two more runs on a two-run double from Dugas, his third RBI of the game, to make it 11-6.

The Tigers return to action on Friday, Feb. 25, and will host Towson at 6:30 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.