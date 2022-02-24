BBB Accredited Business
Over 1.7M Hondas probed for unexpected automatic braking

This Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2015, file photo shows a sign at a Honda dealership in Miami Lakes, Fla....
This Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2015, file photo shows a sign at a Honda dealership in Miami Lakes, Fla. Japanese automaker Honda said Friday, April 23, 2021 that it plans to phase out all of its gasoline-powered vehicles in North America by 2040, making it the latest major automaker with a goal of becoming carbon neutral. The announcement came as leaders of the major global economies met for President Joe Biden's climate summit.(AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 5:59 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) — U.S. auto safety regulators are investigating complaints that the automatic emergency braking systems on more than 1.7 million newer Hondas can stop the vehicles for no reason.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it has 278 complaints that the problem can happen in 2017 through 2019 CR-Vs and 2018 and 2019 Accords.

The agency announced the probe in documents posted Thursday on its website.

In some cases the owners complained of unexpected speed reductions that could cause increased risk of rear collisions.

Agency documents say the inadvertent braking can occur without warning and randomly.

In six cases, owners told the agency the problem caused collisions with minor injuries.

A message was left early Thursday seeking comment from Honda.

