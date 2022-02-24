Woman falls from horse carriage in Druids parade

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman was rushed to the hospital after falling from a horse carriage in a parade on Wednesday night, according to information from New Orleans EMS.

The incident occurred during the Druids parade near Lee Circle.

Updates are unavailable at this time.

