Woman falls from horse carriage in Druids parade
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman was rushed to the hospital after falling from a horse carriage in a parade on Wednesday night, according to information from New Orleans EMS.
The incident occurred during the Druids parade near Lee Circle.
