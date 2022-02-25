Ascension Public Schools employee arrested on rape charges
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An employee with Ascension Public Schools has been arrested on charges in connection with a rape investigation, according to the Gonzales Police Department.
GPD said Heather French, 34, of Prairieville, was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 24, on charges of accessory after the fact to first-degree rape (2 counts) and failure to report the commission of certain felonies (2 counts).
Authorities added her arrest is part of an ongoing investigation that involves Douglas Decuir, 40, of Prairieville. Decuir is facing charges of first-degree rape (2 counts), pornography involving juveniles (2 counts), and indecent behavior with juveniles (2 counts).
French is a paraprofessional at Galvez Middle, according to Dr. Tachelle White, the school’s principal. She sent the following letter to parents:
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
