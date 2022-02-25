BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Breezy colder today-Mardi Gras outlook

Dry for tonight's parade
By Bruce Katz
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A front arrived this morning ushering breezy and cooler temperatures. We stay dry but cloudy through the evening. We’ll see mostly cloudy conditions through the weekend, but rain should stay away tonight at parade time.

Temperatures will slowly rebound. Saturday look for 60s during the afternoon. Another shot of cooler weather moves in Sunday, but it looks like 70s will be back just in time for Mardi Gras. Any rain with Sunday’s front will be very spotty after midnight Saturday through noon Sunday. Lundi and Mardi Gras look dry and a tad warmer each day. Highs 64 Monday and 68 Mardi Gras.

