Bruce: Breezy colder today-Mardi Gras outlook

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A front arrived this morning ushering breezy and cooler temperatures. We stay dry but cloudy through the evening. We’ll see mostly cloudy conditions through the weekend, but rain should stay away tonight at parade time.

Bruce: Another dry night for parades. It will be cool with temps in the 50s and falling into the 40s late. grab a jacket as you head to the route. pic.twitter.com/CuSHk6C6PY — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) February 25, 2022

Temperatures will slowly rebound. Saturday look for 60s during the afternoon. Another shot of cooler weather moves in Sunday, but it looks like 70s will be back just in time for Mardi Gras. Any rain with Sunday’s front will be very spotty after midnight Saturday through noon Sunday. Lundi and Mardi Gras look dry and a tad warmer each day. Highs 64 Monday and 68 Mardi Gras.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.