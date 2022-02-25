Is a comeback in store for Kentwood?

KENTWOOD, La. (WVUE) - Business has been slow for Kentwood, the little town in northern Tangipahoa Parish close to the Mississippi state-line, but a group of residents, business leaders, and public officials believe a plan is coming together to bring new life into the community.

On Monday, a meeting was held at The Cafe on Highway 51 (main street) with Louisiana Main Street Director, Ray Scriber and Assistant Director, Amanda Lanata regarding a plan for Kentwood’s main street revitalization.

Mayor Rochelle Bates and town council members were present to hear advice from the state aimed at jump-starting the local economy. Civic leaders expressed excitement at the new possibilities.

“In order for this to happen, we will need to work together,” said Rotary Club member Nikki Carrier. “Everyone in attendance today (Monday) agreed that we should proceed forward in making revitalization a reality.”

The Louisiana Main Street program has the ability to offer grants to business owners with historic buildings to bring them back to life and make them active in the local economy once again. Kentwood has a downtown structure with several empty buildings that could serve as storefronts if restored.

Many residents expressed a desire to bring in businesses that helped the town become less reliant on outside communities, considering how often commerce leaves town for bigger metro areas.

Some new business ideas presented in the meeting were to have a coffee shop, wine bar, and a parcel and package delivery store.

