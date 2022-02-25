A local family with ties to Ukraine reacts to Russia’s invasion

Arnie Fielkow is pictured with his sons and the two girls he and his wife adopted from Ukraine. (Source: Arnie Fielkow)

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is personal for at least one New Orleans family.

Arnie Fielkow, a former New Orleans City Councilman and the current CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater New Orleans, and his wife adopted two girls from Ukraine, and they are outraged over Russia’s invasion.

“Yes, I’m very concerned about that, I think, first of all, Putin’s actions are reprehensible,” said Fielkow.

The couple adopted the girls in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. “We adopted our two beautiful daughters, Yana and Svetlana right after Katrina in 2007, we had actually had everything ready to go in 2005 and all of the paperwork got destroyed, so we had to start it over again, but we adopted them from the Ukraine, they were two and five at the time, and they’re now 20 and 17, so one’s in college, one’s in high school and they have been the joy of our life, you know with our three sons,” he said in an interview with FOX 8.

And with the full-scale invasion underway their minds are on Ukraine.

“I just spoke an hour ago with my oldest daughter who is in college in Ohio and, you know, she expressed both sadness and real anger at what’s happening right now,” Fielkow said earlier on Thursday.

When the Fielkows adopted the girls, they had two other siblings in Ukraine.

“She’s been in contact throughout the last 24 hours with one of her sisters, you know, we’re all very concerned about the two sisters in the Ukraine and their own families,” he said of his older daughter.

Her siblings are in the western part of the country Fielkow said.

“It’s right between Kyiv and Odesa and certainly could be in the line of fire, so we’re monitoring, we’re seeing how we can help,” he said.

He acknowledges it may be difficult to leave their community during the crisis.

“If there are bombings and they’ll have to go into a shelter, but it’s a little treacherous really to leave your city right now,” said Fielkow. “If we need to do something to get them out of the country, we’re going to use every effort that we can.”

Edward Hayes of Louisiana is Honorary Consul to Ukraine.

He said even though an incursion by Russia was expected the reality of it is still difficult.

“Until you actually see the tanks on the ground, and you see the missile explosions taking place inside an independent, peaceful country you can’t appreciate it and so nothing short of shock is the only way I can describe it,” says Hayes.

He and Fielkow say U.S. and NATO sanctions will not deter Putin.

“Unfortunately, absolutely not. I believe that the sanctions are woefully inadequate, I think they’re too late,” said Hayes. “I think this goes back to 2014 when Putin invaded Crimea and annexed that peninsula, our reaction then was rather timid, and I think the deterrent effect of sanctions do not work on someone like this who is irrational and is a tyrant.”

Fielkow said, “And I don’t think that the sanctions that we put in place so far are going to deter him. I think he wants Ukraine; I think he wants to put his own Russian government in place in Ukraine.”

Tulane Professor Chris Fettweis is a foreign policy expert.

He said this type of invasion is uncommon in modern times.

“Borders don’t shift anymore generally speaking, in fact, the only person who’s been shifting them at all since the end of the Cold War has been Vladimir Putin,” said Fettweis.

He thinks a puppet government put in place by Putin would face stiff resistance. “You’re going to put a new government in charge, it’s never going to have legitimacy, the Ukrainian people are not going to roll over on this, they’re going to fight. They’re quite proud nationalists,” said Fettweis.

Fettweis was asked if Putin is successful with this invasion whether that could lead him to try to invade some other European countries.

“Some people are worried about that, and I hear some talk about it, I don’t think so, I don’t think this is a first step like a Hitler-style, you know, invasion of Czechoslovakia that led to other stuff. I think Putin has fairly limited territorial goals,” he said.

President Biden says the U.S. will not send troops to Ukraine to help fend off the Russians.

“It’s heartbreaking to watch what’s happening. I certainly fully understand why we’re not putting American soldiers on the ground, but the reality is, in many ways the world is sacrificing the Ukraine right now,” said Fielkow.

Still, he says there is a strong reason for Americans to care about what is happening to Ukraine.

“If the words American value and democracy are to have any meaning and not be hollow it’s important for us to stand behind that and the people of Ukraine are beautiful proud people and I very much hope that America and the rest of the world will continue to do everything humanly possible to stop the madness of what Russia is doing right now,” Fielkow said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.