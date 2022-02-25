BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Man shot on Uptown parade route Thursday evening, according to NOPD

By Marchaund Jones
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 9:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 17-year-old male is seeking medical attention after being shot on a parade route at the intersection of Josephine and St. Charles Avenue Thursday evening.

Around 9:15 p.m., officers were patrolling the area and heard gunshots. Officers discovered the 17-year-old male with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to UMC for treatment and is in stable condition.

According to EMS, the parade is still rolling but authorities have not identified a suspect or motive for the shooting.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
A 44-year-old man was shot to death Sunday night (Feb. 20) in the parking lot of New Orleans'...
Man shot to death in New Orleans Costco parking lot identified
Emma Savoie, 6, was struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of Our Lady of Lourdes and later...
6-year-old girl struck, killed by truck in Our Lady of Lourdes parking lot
Ciaya Whetstone
UNO student pronounced dead upon arrival at hospital

Latest News

A saddle-billed stork with its offspring at the Audubon Species Survival Center in Algiers, New...
A baby boom comes to the Audubon Nature Institute west bank facility
Cherice Harrison-Nelson in front of a tribute to her Council Chief Joe Jenkins Mardi Gras 2021.
The legendary Mardi Gras Indians are returning for Carnival 2022
Zurik Investigation: Kenner Disaster Pay follow up
ZURIK: Former Kenner Official’s timesheet changes show possible cover-up
Arnie Fielkow is pictured with his sons and the two girls he and his wife adopted from Ukraine.
A local family with ties to Ukraine reacts to Russia’s invasion
Mardi Gras Indians
Mardi Gras Indians