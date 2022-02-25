Man shot on Uptown parade route Thursday evening, according to NOPD

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 17-year-old male is seeking medical attention after being shot on a parade route at the intersection of Josephine and St. Charles Avenue Thursday evening.

Around 9:15 p.m., officers were patrolling the area and heard gunshots. Officers discovered the 17-year-old male with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to UMC for treatment and is in stable condition.

According to EMS, the parade is still rolling but authorities have not identified a suspect or motive for the shooting.

