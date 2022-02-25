BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Cooler conditions return for the weekend

Cloudy, cool, but mostly dry through the Carnival stretch.
Cloudy, cool, but mostly dry through the Carnival stretch.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 4:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A few showers across the region with the cold front pushing through during the early hours. Breezy and cool conditions expected through the day with high temperatures mostly in the 50s through the afternoon. We’ll see mostly cloudy conditions through the weekend, but rain should stay away at parade time. Temperatures will slowly rebound. Saturday look for 60s during the afternoon. Another shot of cooler weather moves in Sunday, but it looks like 70s will be back just in time for Mardi Gras.

