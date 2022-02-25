Sean Payton in negotiations for TV deal with Fox Sports

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Former Saints head coach Sean Payton is currently in negotiations to become an analyst with Fox Sports, reports Fox 8 Sports analyst Jeff Duncan.

Talks are fluid at the moment but a potential Payton role would likely be a studio analyst and possibly a game analyst also.

There has long been speculation that top game analyst Troy Aikman is leaving the network, possibly for a position with ESPN’s Monday Night Football or Amazon’s Thursday Night Football.

If Payton were to be chosen as Aikman’s replacement, he would team up with play-by-play announcer Joe Buck.

