Sean Payton in negotiations for TV deal with Fox Sports

Sean Payton gestures during an NFL football press conference announcing his resignation as head...
Sean Payton gestures during an NFL football press conference announcing his resignation as head coach of the New Orleans Saints, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, in Metairie, La. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)(Derick Hingle | AP)
By Jesse Brooks and FOX 8 Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Former Saints head coach Sean Payton is currently in negotiations to become an analyst with Fox Sports, reports Fox 8 Sports analyst Jeff Duncan.

Talks are fluid at the moment but a potential Payton role would likely be a studio analyst and possibly a game analyst also.

There has long been speculation that top game analyst Troy Aikman is leaving the network, possibly for a position with ESPN’s Monday Night Football or Amazon’s Thursday Night Football.

If Payton were to be chosen as Aikman’s replacement, he would team up with play-by-play announcer Joe Buck.

