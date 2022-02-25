Select schools in St. John Parish closed today due to broken water pump

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Select schools in St. John the Baptist Parish will be closed today (Fri., Feb. 25) due to a broken water pump in Reserve.

Campuses are closed and classes are canceled for East St. John Prep, which includes Connections, Redirection, and LaPlace Middle (Grades 6-8), STEM, and East St. John High (Godchaux Campus).

Also closed is Fifth Ward, which includes ECW Pre-K that attend FWE, Garyville/Mt. Airy and their Early Childhood program.

