BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Select schools in St. John Parish closed today due to broken water pump

Authorities in St. John Parish have begun two investigations into payroll fraud allegations...
Authorities in St. John Parish have begun two investigations into payroll fraud allegations involving school security.
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 8:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Select schools in St. John the Baptist Parish will be closed today (Fri., Feb. 25) due to a broken water pump in Reserve.

Campuses are closed and classes are canceled for East St. John Prep, which includes Connections, Redirection, and LaPlace Middle (Grades 6-8), STEM, and East St. John High (Godchaux Campus).

Also closed is Fifth Ward, which includes ECW Pre-K that attend FWE, Garyville/Mt. Airy and their Early Childhood program.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
A 44-year-old man was shot to death Sunday night (Feb. 20) in the parking lot of New Orleans'...
Man shot to death in New Orleans Costco parking lot identified
Emma Savoie, 6, was struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of Our Lady of Lourdes and later...
6-year-old girl struck, killed by truck in Our Lady of Lourdes parking lot
Ciaya Whetstone
UNO student pronounced dead upon arrival at hospital

Latest News

Mardi Gras Hotels
Hotel occupancy higher than 80 percent for Mardi Gras weekend
Hotel occupancy higher than 80 percent for Mardi Gras weekend
Hotel occupancy higher than 80 percent for Mardi Gras weekend
Commerce Secretary pushes for swift passage of legislation to lower costs for Americans
Commerce Secretary pushes for swift passage of legislation to lower costs for Americans
Wild World of Weather
Wild World of Weather