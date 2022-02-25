BBB Accredited Business
Two Lake Charles women accused of stealing from numerous Dollar General stores(Welsh Police Department)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Welsh, LA (KPLC) - Two Lake Charles women have been arrested after being accused of stealing from numerous Dollar General stores along I-10, according to the Town of Welsh’s Police Department.

The arrests were made following a police chase that began in Welsh and ended on U.S. 171.

Upon searching the suspect’s vehicle, authorities say they found a number of items that they believe were stolen from Dollar Generals in multiple cities along I-10.

Caption
  • Brittany Watson, 35: Theft, aggravated flight from an officer, speeding, changing lanes over a solid white line, failure to signal while turning, running a red light, not having a driver’s license, and having an open alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle.
  • Miracle Chatman, 35: Resisting arrest by providing false identification.

The Welsh Police Department says it will be contacting other agencies to turn over any information that may help them solve their crimes of other Dollar Stores relating to this case.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

