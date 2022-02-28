BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Biden, Harris mark Black History Month with White House event

President Joe Biden arrives back at the White House on Monday.
President Joe Biden arrives back at the White House on Monday.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, along with Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff, held a celebration Monday at the White House to conclude Black History Month.

They were joined by several members of the administration, members of the Congressional Black Caucus, state and local elected officials, and civil rights leaders.

Black History Month is observed every February.

“Each February, National Black History Month serves as both a celebration and a powerful reminder that Black history is American history, Black culture is American culture, and Black stories are essential to the ongoing story of America — our faults, our struggles, our progress, and our aspirations,” the White House proclamation marking Black History Month stated.

Biden just last week nominated the first Black woman for the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson.

In his remarks Monday, Biden touched on the Supreme Court nomination, along with other topics including recent bomb threats against historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), and stressed the need for Congress to pass stalled voting rights legislation.

Biden nominates Ketanji Brown Jackson to be first Black woman to sit on Supreme Court (Source: CNN, POOL, TWITTER, SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Emma Savoie, 6, was struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of Our Lady of Lourdes and later...
6-year-old girl struck, killed by truck in Our Lady of Lourdes parking lot
At least 10 vehicles were burglarized early Saturday (Feb. 26) at a downtown New Orleans...
Smash-and-grab auto burglars tear through Downtown New Orleans parking lot
Ciaya Whetstone
UNO student pronounced dead upon arrival at hospital
New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell sings karaoke at the Mayor’s Mardi Gras Ball at Gallier Hall...
Maskless mayor met with criticism after reimposing mandates

Latest News

Russia is facing consequences for its invasion of Ukraine on the soccer field.
Russia suspended from international soccer over Ukraine war
A San Diego Russian restaurant is receiving threats due to the War in Ukraine.
Russian restaurant in California gets hateful threats due to Russian invasion
FILE - This photo shows an exterior view of the International Criminal Court in The Hague,...
ICC prosecutor to open probe into war crimes in Ukraine
A San Diego Russian restaurant is receiving threats due to the War in Ukraine.
Russian restaurant in California gets hateful threats during Russian invasion of Ukraine
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is applying for his country to join the European Union.
Ukraine talks yield no breakthrough as Russians close in