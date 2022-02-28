Bruce: Fantastic finish to Mardi Gras

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A fantastic finish into Mardi Gras with sunny skies. Temps will be comfy cool at night as jackets are needed. Highs in the mid 60s today and near 70 on Fat Tuesday.

Bruce: The final push is on as we head into Lundi and Mardi Gras. The weather could not be better. Lots of sun mild today and perfect tomorrow. Highs in the 60s today and near 70 on Fat tuesday. Grab the sunscreen as the sun will be out in full force. pic.twitter.com/u6ZzPgFFeX — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) February 28, 2022

Later tonight, the parades will roll under clear skies and a chill in the air. If you’re heading out to the route, be sure to pack a jacket. Once the sun goes down, temperatures will fall quickly into the 50s and upper 40s.

The Mardi Gras weather can’t be beat, as we’re expecting sunny skies and a high right around 70. Early Fat Tuesday festivities will have a cold start, with morning temperatures in the 40s. But as soon as the sun comes up, the outside feel will turn great.

Through the rest of the work week beyond Fat Tuesday, expect sunny skies and pleasantly warm temperatures. The humidity does come back for next weekend, as do temperatures in the 80s.

