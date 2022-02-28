BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Fantastic finish to Mardi Gras

Cool night-mild days
By Bruce Katz
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A fantastic finish into Mardi Gras with sunny skies. Temps will be comfy cool at night as jackets are needed. Highs in the mid 60s today and near 70 on Fat Tuesday.

Later tonight, the parades will roll under clear skies and a chill in the air. If you’re heading out to the route, be sure to pack a jacket. Once the sun goes down, temperatures will fall quickly into the 50s and upper 40s.

The Mardi Gras weather can’t be beat, as we’re expecting sunny skies and a high right around 70. Early Fat Tuesday festivities will have a cold start, with morning temperatures in the 40s. But as soon as the sun comes up, the outside feel will turn great.

Through the rest of the work week beyond Fat Tuesday, expect sunny skies and pleasantly warm temperatures. The humidity does come back for next weekend, as do temperatures in the 80s.

