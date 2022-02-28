BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

GRAPHIC VIDEO: 1 injured in gas station shooting in New Orleans; ‘person of interest’ sought

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Fox 8 has obtained shocking video of a shooting incident recorded last Thursday (Feb. 24) at a Bullard Avenue gas station.

New Orleans police on Monday asked the public’s help locating a “person of interest” in connection to the shooting, which left one man injured. Police are seeking to interview 24-year-old Devin Bateman, but stopped short of labeling him a suspect in the event.

New Orleans police are seeking 24-year-old Devin Bateman as a 'person of interest' with whom...
New Orleans police are seeking 24-year-old Devin Bateman as a 'person of interest' with whom they want to speak in connection to a Feb. 24 shooting at Bullard Avenue gas station.(Photo provided by NOPD)

According to the NOPD, officers responded to a report of a shooting at a Shell gas station at 6041 Bullard Ave. in New Orleans around midnight, but the unidentified victim already had been taken for hospital treatment by private vehicle. Police have given no update on the wounded man’s condition.

Anyone with information on the incident or on Bateman’s whereabouts is asked to contact the NOPD at (504) 821-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

CRIMETRACKER

Triple shooting in Mid-City leaves 2 men, teen girl dead, NOPD says

Smash-and-grab auto burglars tear through Downtown New Orleans parking lot

17-year-old shot on Uptown parade route Thursday evening, according to NOPD

2-year-old boy shot in barrage of gunfire in Lower Ninth Ward

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Emma Savoie, 6, was struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of Our Lady of Lourdes and later...
6-year-old girl struck, killed by truck in Our Lady of Lourdes parking lot
At least 10 vehicles were burglarized early Saturday (Feb. 26) at a downtown New Orleans...
Smash-and-grab auto burglars tear through Downtown New Orleans parking lot
Ciaya Whetstone
UNO student pronounced dead upon arrival at hospital
New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell sings karaoke at the Mayor’s Mardi Gras Ball at Gallier Hall...
Maskless mayor met with criticism after reimposing mandates

Latest News

Bullard Avenue gas station shooting
Bullard Avenue gas station shooting
Sunday mass before Lundi Gras at St. Francis of Assisi
WATCH: Pastor leads Sunday second line after Mass in New Orleans
James Reiss (left) and Elinor White (right) will serve as the 2022 King and Queen of Carnival.
Meet the King and Queen of Carnival
Sunday mass before Lundi Gras at St. Francis of Assisi
Sunday mass before Lundi Gras at St. Francis of Assisi