LSU moves up to No. 6 in latest AP Top 25 rankings

LSU Women’s Basketball
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team (25-4, 13-3 SEC) has moved up two spots from No. 8 to No. 6 in the latest AP Top 25 rankings released on Monday, Feb. 28.

The Tigers currently have an eight-game winning streak heading into the Southeastern Conference Tournament in Nashville, Tenn. LSU took down Alabama 58-50 on senior night on Thursday, Feb. 24, and then held off No. 16 Tennessee 57-54 on the road for their sixth win over a ranked opponent.

Before the season started the Tigers were picked to finish in eighth place, but after their win against the Lady Vols they secured second place in the SEC and earned a double-bye in the upcoming tournament. LSU has nearly tripled their win total from a season ago of 9. It’s the first time since 2007-2008 that the Tigers had more than 25 wins.

LSU lost guard Alexis Morris early in the first half against the Crimson Tide. Morris had an MRI on Friday, Feb. 25, but it is believed that she has a minor MCL sprain and it’s not season-ending.

  1. South Carolina (27-1)
  2. Stanford (25-3)
  3. North Carolina State (26-3)
  4. Louisville (25-3)
  5. Baylor (23-5)
  6. LSU (25-4)
  7. UCONN (22-5)
  8. Iowa State (24-4)
  9. Texas (21-6)
  10. Michigan (22-5)
  11. Maryland (21-7)
  12. Iowa (20-7)
  13. Ohio State (22-5)
  14. Arizona (20-6)
  15. Indiana (19-7)
  16. North Carolina (23-5)
  17. BYU (25-2)
  18. Tennessee (22-7)
  19. Oklahoma (22-6)
  20. Notre Dame (21-7)
  21. Virginia Tech (21-8)
  22. Florida Gulf Coast (26-2)
  23. Florida (20-9)
  24. Georgia (20-8)
  25. Georgia Tech (20-9)

