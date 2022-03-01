BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: A perfect end to carnival 2022

By Bruce Katz
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 3:19 PM CST
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It doesn’t get much better than this forecast as we round out the Carnival Season for Mardi Gras 2022.

Today was a incredible day with deep blue skies and perfect temperatures. Tonight will be just as nice as we wind down the big party. Lows will be cool late 40s north shore and 50s south.

It’s back to work and “normal” life on Wednesday but the weather will try to keep the revelry going. Beautiful conditions are expected through the end of this week. Chilly starts will give way to beautiful days as highs each afternoon climb a degree or two back into the 70′s.

Once we make it to this weekend, the 80′s make a return to the forecast. That will come with increasing humidity and not as nice of a feel out there. However, rain chances look to remain low until next week.

