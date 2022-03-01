BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Disney pauses theatrical releases in Russia

Citing Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, Disney says it will stop...
Citing Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, Disney says it will stop releasing films in Russia.(Disney Parks via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Disney is pausing the release of its theatrical films in Russia, citing opposition to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

A Disney spokesperson said in a statement Monday that the company is concerned about the “massive humanitarian crisis” the invasion has unleashed in Europe.

The company is also working with non-governmental organizations to give aid and other humanitarian assistance to those displaced by the attack.

Disney’s move comes amid a wave of international condemnation and crippling economic sanctions targeting Russia’s economy. On Tuesday, Warner Media announced it will pause the upcoming theatrical release of “The Batman” in Russia.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Emma Savoie, 6, was struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of Our Lady of Lourdes and later...
6-year-old girl struck, killed by truck in Our Lady of Lourdes parking lot
At least 10 vehicles were burglarized early Saturday (Feb. 26) at a downtown New Orleans...
Smash-and-grab auto burglars tear through Downtown New Orleans parking lot
Two people were shot and killed in Mid City and one person reportedly injured Saturday evening,...
Triple shooting in Mid-City leaves 2 men, teen girl dead, NOPD says
A person reportedly went overboard a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico on Feb. 16.
Person that reportedly went overboard Carnival Valor did not, search was called off

Latest News

Tuesday marks the 150th anniversary of the creation of Yellowstone National Park.
Yellowstone celebrates 150th anniversary
In talks that began Monday, the sides met for a 12th time in a session that started after 1...
MLB makes final offer ahead of opening day lockout deadline
Pfizer is asking U.S. regulators to authorize extra-low doses of its COVID-19 vaccine for...
Pfizer shots protect kids from severe COVID even in omicron
FILE - Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, competes in the women's team free...
Russia excluded from more sports as sanctions mount
The Wall St. street sign is framed by the American flags flying outside the New York Stock...
Stocks fall, oil tops $100 a barrel as Ukraine war rages