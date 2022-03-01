Mardi Gras in Mamou is unlike anywhere else

MAMOU, La. (WAFB) - For most, Mardi Gras is about the floats, the beads and the king cakes. But, for folks in Mamou it’s about a little bit more than that.

While most people were just beginning to roll out of bed Tuesday morning, this town was already getting the party started. For the people who live here, the deep-rooted Cajun culture is what makes them so unique.

“It’s culture, if you’re not from here it’s hard to see it but just...this is a bigger holiday for us than Christmas,” said Mamou local Tim Fontenot.

You won’t find any beads out here either. Instead, they have their eyes set on a different kind of prize.

“Nobody throws beads here, we collect chickens, sausage, rice and onions for a gumbo for the town at the end of the day,” Fontenot added.

And, the fun isn’t just for those who live here. Every year people from all over want to see what the fuss is about.

“It’s a party atmosphere, but it’s a good clean time for everybody,” said Greg Jones, who was experiencing the fun for his first time.

It is a party atmosphere for sure, but spend a few minutes out here on Mardi Gras, and you’ll see it’s far from clean.

Throughout the day, a caravan of characters make stops around town to either pay a visit to the elderly, have another drink, and of course, catch a chicken. Each person out there feels a kind of duty to hold onto these traditions. And, each year, it’s their turn to keep them alive.

