‘Several’ people cut outside of The Boot near Tulane on Mardi Gras

Stabbing reported at The Boot near Tulane.
Stabbing reported at The Boot near Tulane.(WVUE)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An unknown number of people were cut Tuesday morning, according to police.

New Orleans and Tulane police say the stabbing happened around 7:43 a.m. in the 1000 block of Broadway Street. Officials did not immediately release information on the number of victims.

Tulane police say “multiple subjects” sustained “various cutting related injuries.”

In an afternoon update, NOPD said no arrest has been made, despite earlier reporting that someone had been taken into custody before 9 a.m.

Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.

