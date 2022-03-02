2022 Fish Fry Guide: Here’s where to find a Lenten Fish Fry on Fridays

NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - During the Lenten period of abstinence and fasting, Friday fish fry dinners have become a tradition among Catholics and other Christian communities around South Louisiana.

This year, several churches and community groups around the greater New Orleans area will host a Friday fish fry during Lent.

The Archdiocese of New Orleans lists a round-up of local churches, schools and ministries hosting a Friday Fish Fry. If you’re looking to grab a plate, here are places offering that crispy-battered fish with all the fixings.

Contact the listed organizations for more information about their fish fry. Listings will be updated throughout the season on the Archdiocese of New Orleans Friday Fish Fry Calendar.

Contact us if your organization would like to add your fish fry to our list.

ASCENSION OF OUR LORD, 799 Fairway Drive, LaPlace. Ash Wednesday and each Friday in Lent, 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Two pieces of fried fish, Cajun-boiled potatoes, corn, $12 ($10 child’s plate).

ASSUMPTION OF OUR LADY MISSION, 6951 Hwy 39 Braithwaite. March 4, 11, 18, 25, April 1 and 8, 2-6 p.m. Fish, potato salad or baked mac, veggie, salad, dessert, drink, $10.

BLESSED FRANCIS X. SEELOS PARISH, 3037 Dauphine St., New Orleans. March 4, 11, 18, 25 and April 1, 6-7:30 p.m. Two pieces fried fish, two sides, bread, dessert, $10.

DIVINE MERCY, 4337 Sal Lentini Pkwy., Kenner. All Fridays of Lent except Good Friday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Drive-thru only. March 4, 18, 25, April 1 and 8 menu: fried fish, fries, corn on the cob, roll, $12. March 11 menu: choice of fried fish or fried shrimp, $10.

HOLY FAMILY, 1220 14th Ave., Franklinton. All Fridays of Lent except Good Friday, 4-7 p.m. Dine-in or take-out. Half-pound fried catfish, potato planks, coleslaw, corn, roll, dessert, $12.

HOLY NAME OF JESUS, 6325 Cromwell Place, New Orleans, March 11, 25, April 8, 5-7:30 p.m. Fried fish or shrimp with sides, $12 ($10 child); fish and shrimp combo with sides, $14; Pick up or dine in.MARY QUEEN OF PEACE, 1501 W. Causeway Approach, Mandeville, Fridays during Lent, starting March 4. Fried fish, baked fish or fried shrimp. (985) 626-6977.

MATER DOLOROSA, 1230 S. Carrollton Ave., New Orleans. Fish Fries dates: March 11, March 25, and April 8.Call (504)866-3669 for more information.

OUR LADY OF DIVINE PROVIDENCE, 1000 N. Starrett, Metairie (corner W. Metairie), Drive-thru only. March 4, 11, 18, 25 and April 1, 8 from 4 p.m. until. All platters include corn, potatoes and a roll. Fried fish or Crawfish pie platter ($9); crawfish pies ($4); shrimp etouffe with rice ($6 pint); bread pudding ($3 slice).

OUR LADY OF LOURDES CATHOLIC CHURCH, 262 Colonial Blvd., Violet. March 4, 11, 18, 25, April 1, 8. 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fried Fish Plate, Fried Shrimp Plate, Combo Plate, $13. All plates served with French fries, bread and choice of one side. Seafood pasta (bowl) $6. Seafood gumbo (bowl) $8. Side orders are available for $2 and desserts are available for $1.

OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP, 9016 Hwy. 23, Belle Chasse, KC Council Hall. All Fridays of Lent except Good Friday, 5:30-8 p.m. Catfish plates with fries, coleslaw, bread, $12; white beans, $4; desserts, $1-2.

OUR LADY OF THE LAKE, 312 Lafitte St Mandeville. March 4,11,18,25, April 1 & 8 5-7:30PM. Fried or baked catfish, coleslaw, french fries,green beans, dessert, and drink $12

OUR LADY OF THE ROSARY, 3368 Esplanade Ave., New Orleans. March 11, 18, 25 from 5:50-8:30 p.m. Catfish, french fries, coleslaw, green beans, $10. Soft drinks, water, beer, wine, desserts sold separately.

SACRED HEART OF JESUS, 28088 Main Street, Lacombe. Knights of Columbus Fish Fry’s during lent are March 4th, March 18th and April 1st Times 11:00am to 1:00pm and 4:00pm to 6:00pm. Pick up or drive through.

SACRED HEART OF JESUS, 375 Spruce St., Norco, KC Hall. Fridays during Lent, 4-7 p.m. Fried fish and shrimp with fries, vegetable, dessert, $10.

SALVATION ARMY OF GREATER NEW ORLEANS, 4500 S. Claiborne Avenue, New Orleans. Fridays during Lent, lunch pick-up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Every Friday during Lent, area residents can place a lunch order for Chef David’s Fried Fish Platter that comes with fish, potato salad, peas, a cookie and a drink. The platter is $8 and proceeds go to benefit the Salvation Army’s youth group. TO PLACE A LUNCH ORDER, CALL: (504) 494-3951

ST. AGNES, 3310 Jefferson Hwy., Jefferson. March 11, March 25 and April 8 beginning at 5:00pm. Fried Fish, Fried Shrimp, French Fries, Coleslaw, Tea/Water. There will be a family bingo at the last Fish Fry on April 8th. Desserts will be sold.

ST. ANDREW THE APOSTLE, 3101 Eton St., Algiers. Fridays during Lent beginning March 4. Fish, shrimp, and combo platters, $12 (includes: green beans, French fries, hush puppies and coleslaw.) Gumbo, $6. Cheese pizza, $2/slice. Homemade desserts and drinks available.

ST. ANGELA MERICI, 901 Beverly Garden Drive, Metairie, Msgr. Kern Center. March 11, 25 and April 8, 5-8 p.m. Inside menu: Fried fish, fries, coleslaw, bread, $12 ($10 kids); grilled fish plate with peas, coleslaw, bread, $14; fried shrimp plate with fries, coleslaw, bread, $14; shrimp/corn soup, $5; cheese pizza, $3. Drive-thru menu: fried fish plates, $12 ($10 child).

ST. ANN, March 4, 11, 18, 25, April 1, 8, 6 p.m. Drive-thru at cafeteria door, 4921 Meadowdale St., fried fish plate, fried shrimp or combo plate.ST. ANSELM, 306 St. Mary St., Madisonville. Fridays during Lent, Fried catfish or shrimp plates; seafood plate with soft shell crab or crab cakes; Shrimp Caesar Salad, Gumbo with Rice. (985) 845-7342.

ST. ANTHONY/ST. PIUS X, 2685 Jean Lafitte Blvd., Lafitte. All Fridays of Lent except Good Friday. Fried shrimp, fried catfish or combo plates with fries.

ST. ANTHONY OF PADUA, 234 Angus Drive, Luling. Fridays of Lent, March 4-April 8, 5-7 p.m. Fish plate or gumbo with potato salad, $10. Drinks/desserts also sold.

ST. BENEDICT, 20370 Smith Road, Covington, take-out only. March 11, 25 and April 8, 4-7 p.m. Fish or shrimp plate with potato salad, green beans, French bread, $10.

ST. BENILDE, 1901 Division St., Metairie. March 11 and April 8, 5:30-8 p.m. (dine in only); March 25, 5:30-8 p.m. (drive-thru only). Pre-sold tickets – call (504) 834-4980 – may pick up or dine in beginning at 5 p.m.

ST. BERNARD, 2805 Bayou Road, St. Bernard. All Lent Fridays except Good Friday, 5-8 p.m. Dine-in/take-out. Fried fish, shrimp, stuffed crabs or seafood combo $20-30; seafood po-boys (no fries), $16; stuffed crab, $10; sides of shrimp jambalaya, shrimp fettuccine, green bean casserole, potato salad, coleslaw, French fries, baked macaroni, $5-10; water, sodas, desserts, $1.

ST. BONAVENTURE, 329 South Jamie Blvd., Avondale. Ash Wednesday and every Friday during Lent except Good Friday, 4-7:30 p.m. Shrimp, fish, oyster plates and shrimp okra gumbo. Market price.

ST. CATHERINE OF SIENA, 105 Bonnabel Blvd., Metairie, cafeteria. March 18, 25, 5:30-7:30 p.m., pick up or dine in. Fried fish, shrimp and soft shell crab with fries, salad, hush puppies. Desserts sold. April 1 and 8, 5:30-7:30 p.m., pick up or dine in. Fried fish, shrimp and soft shell crabs, shrimp gumbo and shrimp remoulade salad. Desserts sold.

ST. CHARLES BORROMEO, 13396 River Road, Destrehan, drive-thru by school gym. March 25, April 1, 8, 5-7 p.m. Fried fish, potatoes, green salad, bread, $15.

ST. CHRISTOPHER THE MARTYR, 3900 Derbigny, Metairie, drive-thru only. March 4 and 18, April 8, 6 p.m. Fried fish or shrimp, $12; combo, $13; plates come with corn, Cajun potatoes, coleslaw, bread. March 11 and April 1: Fried fish or shrimp, $12; combo, $13; plates come with French fries, salad, bread.

ST. CLEMENT OF ROME, 4317 Richland Ave, Metairie. March 11, 18, 25, April 1, 5:30 p.m. in cafeteria. Menu to be announced.

ST. CLETUS, 3600 Claire Ave., Gretna. March 2 (Ash Wednesday) and all Fridays of Lent. Ash Wednesday, Fish plates only. All Fridays during Lent (except Good Friday) Fish, shrimp or oyster plates and Po-Boys. Desserts and drinks are also available for purchase. (504) 367-7951.

ST. DAVID, 5617 St. Claude Ave., New Orleans, parish hall. March 11, April 8, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Fried fish or shrimp, mac and cheese, potato salad, peas, bread, cake, $10; combo plate, $13.

ST. FRANCIS XAVIER, 444 Metairie Road, Metairie, cafeteria. Dine in or take out. March 11, 25, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Fried fish, potatoes, salad, bread, $10 ($6 child); seafood gumbo, $6; cheese pizza, $1. Desserts also sold.

ST. GABRIEL THE ARCHANGEL, 4700 Pineda St., New Orleans. All Fridays of Lent except Good Friday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Dine-in or take out. Two pieces of fried or baked fish, mac and cheese, veggies, salad (potato or green), dessert, drink, $10. Five or more orders, call (504) 282-0296 by 9 a.m. on Friday. Delivery available for 10-plus orders. “Buy 10 plates, get 1 plate free” offer. Donate toiletries, belts or an adult-size backpacks for the homeless and get a free dessert (one a person per visit).

ST. HUBERT, 176 Anthony F. Monica St., Garyville, Ash Wednesday and all Fridays in Lent except Good Friday, 4:30-7 p.m. in parish hall. Fried fish, mac and cheese, vegetable, cake, $10 ($12, two fillets).

ST. JAMES MAJOR, 3736 Gentilly Blvd., New Orleans. March 11, 25, April 8, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Fried fish, peas, potato salad, bread, $15. Sweets and drinks sold separately.

ST. JANE DE CHANTAL, 72054 Maple St., Abita Springs. All Fridays in Lent except Good Friday, 4:30-8 p.m. Fried catfish, fried shrimp, gumbo, French fries, coleslaw, bread, $10; drinks, desserts, $1.

ST. JOACHIM, 5505 Barataria Blvd., Marrero. Drive-thru all Fridays in Lent except Good Friday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Three pieces of fried catfish, French fries, coleslaw and dessert, $9.

ST. JOAN OF ARC, 529 W. 5th St., LaPlace. March 4, 11, 18, and 25 and April 8. Fried fish plate, $10; fried shrimp plate, $12. (985) 652-9100.

ST. JOHN BOSCO, 2114 Oakmere Dr., Harvey. March 4th Through the end of lent except Good Friday. Menu and Cost: Fish, coleslaw, roll fries, drinks and desserts sold separately. The meal is $12.00 and a bargain.

ST. JOHN OF THE CROSS, 61030 Brier Lake Drive, Lacombe. March 11, 25, April 8, 4:30-7 p.m. Drive-thru only. Catfish, shrimp or combo meal including “smashed” potatoes, green beans, hush puppies, $12.

ST. JOSEPH, 610 Sixth St., Gretna, dine in or take out from gym, 5-7 p.m. Desserts and drinks sold separately. March 25: Fried catfish, baked macaroni, bread, coleslaw or shrimp and grits dinner with bread, coleslaw, $10. April 1: Fried catfish, baked macaroni, bread, coleslaw or white beans and rice, shrimp, bread, coleslaw, $10. April 8: Fried catfish, baked macaroni, bread, coleslaw or shrimp stew with rice, bread, coleslaw, $10.

ST. JOSEPH THE WORKER KNIGHTS OF PETER CLAVER UNIT #267 453 Pine Street, Marrero. March 4, 11, 18, 25, April 1, 8. 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Fried/baked fish (2 filets), baked spaghetti, green beans, potato salad, dessert, drink, $15. Specialty plate - shrimp stew or crawfish stew, green beans, potato salad, dessert, drink, $15. Baked goods also available for purchase.

ST. LOUIS KING OF FRANCE, 1609 Carrollton Ave., Metairie, Drive-thru only. March 11, 18, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Shrimp or catfish platters, $11; combo, $13; includes French fries, bread. Pizza, $2; French fries, $3; water, sodas, $1.

ST. LUKE THE EVANGELIST, 910 Cross Gates Blvd., Slidell. March 4, 11, 18, 25, April 1, 8, 5-8 p.m. Baked or fried fish with choice of two sides (coleslaw, smashed potatoes or French fries) and Hawaiian roll, $10. Desserts available.

ST. MARY MAGDALEN, 6425 West Metairie Ave., Metairie, drive-thru. March 11, 25, 5:30 p.m. Fish, shrimp or combo plates with potatoes, coleslaw, $12.

ST. MARGARET MARY, 1050 B Robert Blvd., Slidell. Drive-thru-only by Men’s Club. March 4, 11, 18, 25; April 1, 8. Fried fish plate includes mac & cheese, coleslaw, roll, $12. Enter at gate by El Paso Restaurant on Robert Blvd., pickup at gym. Credit cards accepted.

ST. MATTHEW THE APOSTLE, 10021 Jefferson Hwy., River Ridge. March 11. Fish & sides $15/plate; cheese pizza $5/2 slices; desserts and beverages. (504) 737-4537.

ST. MICHAEL’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH, 4499 Sharp Road, Mandeville. March 11, 25, & April 8. 4:30 - 6:30 PM. $10 Dinners include fried fish, green beans, mac & cheese and dessert.

ST. PAUL’S EPISCOPAL SCHOOL, 6249 Canal Blvd., New Orleans. Fish Fry on Friday, March 25. 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Drive-thru only; access alley behind Church via Harrison Ave. $12 per plate includes 2 large pieces of fried fish, mac-n-cheese, peas and cookie. Credit cards only.

ST. PAUL THE APOSTLE, 6828 Chef Menteur Hwy., New Orleans. Golden fried fish, baked macaroni and cheese, potato salad, peas, bread, dessert and a free water for only $10. Dinners will be served from 11am to 6pm.

ST. PETER, 125 East 19th Ave., Covington. Drive-thru only behind school cafeteria. All Fridays in Lent except Good Friday, 5-7:30 p.m. Fried catfish or shrimp, French fries, bread and potato salad or coleslaw, $12; extra side $2.

ST. PIUS X, 6600 Spanish Fort Blvd., New Orleans. March 11, April 8, 5:30-8:30 p.m., cafeteria. Fried fish, salad, mac and cheese, pizza, desserts, beverages. Presale tickets at www.stpiusxnola.org. Dine in, drive-thru.

ST. RAYMOND-ST. LEO THE GREAT, 2916 Paris Ave., New Orleans. All Fridays in Lent except Good Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Fish, mac and cheese, peas, potato salad; beverages sold.

ST. ROSALIE, 600 Second Ave., Harvey, drive thru. All Fridays in Lent except Good Friday, 4-8 p.m. Fried fish, French fries, coleslaw, hushpuppies, $10; fried fish/shrimp combo plate, $11; fried shrimp plate, $12.

ST. THOMAS, 17605 Hwy. 15 Pointe-A-La-Hache. March 11, 18, 25, April 1, 8, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Shrimp/fish with potato salad or baked mac, vegetable, salad, dessert, $10.

VISITATION OF OUR LADY, 3520 Ames Blvd., Marrero. Ash Wednesday and every Friday during Lent except Good Friday, 5-8 p.m. Dine in cafeteria or take out. Fried fish and shrimp plates, po-boys, broiled fish plates, stuffed baked potatoes, etouffee, hush puppies, coleslaw, potato salad and desserts sold. Menu: www.vol.org.

