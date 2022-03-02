BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Elina Svitolina of Ukraine beats Russian in tennis match

Elina Svitolina of Ukraine greets the spectators after playing against Anastasia Potapova of...
Elina Svitolina of Ukraine greets the spectators after playing against Anastasia Potapova of Russia during their match at the Abierto de Monterrey tennis tournament in Monterrey, Mexico, Tuesday, March 1, 2022.(AP Photo)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 9:17 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Top-seeded Elina Svitolina of Ukraine beat Anastasia Potapova of Russia 6-2, 6-1 in the first round of a women’s tennis tournament in Mexico after deciding not to boycott the match in the wake of Russia’s invasion of her home country.

Svitolina earlier said she wouldn’t play her opening-round contest at the Monterrey Open against Potapova “nor any other match against Russian or Belarusian tennis players” until tennis’ governing bodies barred competitors from those countries from using any national symbols, colors, flags or anthems.

The International Tennis Federation and the men’s and women’s professional tennis tours will allow Russian and Belarusian players to compete at the top level but without national flags.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
At least 10 vehicles were burglarized early Saturday (Feb. 26) at a downtown New Orleans...
Smash-and-grab auto burglars tear through Downtown New Orleans parking lot
Emma Savoie, 6, was struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of Our Lady of Lourdes and later...
6-year-old girl struck, killed by truck in Our Lady of Lourdes parking lot
Two people were shot and killed in Mid City and one person reportedly injured Saturday evening,...
Triple shooting in Mid-City leaves 2 men, teen girl dead, NOPD says
A person reportedly went overboard a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico on Feb. 16.
Person that reportedly went overboard Carnival Valor did not, search was called off

Latest News

FILE - This photo shows the National Football League logo painted on the field prior to the NFL...
NFL suspends all COVID protocols, cites ‘encouraging trends’
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russians besiege crucial Ukrainian energy hub and seacoast
Security video shows a man walk up to the Pizza Guys counter and help himself to cash right out...
CAUGHT ON CAM: Man steals from pizza shop’s tip jar, tries to buy meal with it
President Joe Biden speaks at an event to celebrate Black History Month in the East Room of the...
US hits Putin press secretary, more oligarchs with sanctions
CAUGHT ON CAM: Man steals from pizza shop's tip jar, tries to buy meal with it