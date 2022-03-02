Pelicans return home as the 10-seed in the Western Conference

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sacramento Kings (23-40, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (25-36, 10th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Wednesday, 7 p.m. CST

BOTTOM LINE: Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans host De’Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings.

The Pelicans are 16-20 in conference play. New Orleans is 15-24 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Kings are 16-24 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento is 4-6 in one-possession games.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Kings won the last meeting 112-99 on Nov. 4. Harrison Barnes scored 23 points to help lead the Kings to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ingram is averaging 22.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Pelicans. Jonas Valanciunas is averaging 18 points and 11.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Fox is scoring 22.0 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Kings. Barnes is averaging 20.5 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 6-4, averaging 114.1 points, 43.2 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.8 points per game.

Kings: 4-6, averaging 115.0 points, 40.7 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.9 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Larry Nance Jr.: out (knee), Kira Lewis Jr.: out for season (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot).

Kings: Terence Davis: out (wrist), Richaun Holmes: out (back).

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.