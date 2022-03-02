BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Pelicans return home as the 10-seed in the Western Conference

New Orleans Pelicans are 25-36 on the season.
New Orleans Pelicans are 25-36 on the season.(NBA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 8:05 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sacramento Kings (23-40, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (25-36, 10th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Wednesday, 7 p.m. CST

BOTTOM LINE: Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans host De’Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings.

The Pelicans are 16-20 in conference play. New Orleans is 15-24 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Kings are 16-24 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento is 4-6 in one-possession games.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Kings won the last meeting 112-99 on Nov. 4. Harrison Barnes scored 23 points to help lead the Kings to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ingram is averaging 22.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Pelicans. Jonas Valanciunas is averaging 18 points and 11.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Fox is scoring 22.0 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Kings. Barnes is averaging 20.5 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 6-4, averaging 114.1 points, 43.2 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.8 points per game.

Kings: 4-6, averaging 115.0 points, 40.7 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.9 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Larry Nance Jr.: out (knee), Kira Lewis Jr.: out for season (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot).

Kings: Terence Davis: out (wrist), Richaun Holmes: out (back).

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
At least 10 vehicles were burglarized early Saturday (Feb. 26) at a downtown New Orleans...
Smash-and-grab auto burglars tear through Downtown New Orleans parking lot
Emma Savoie, 6, was struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of Our Lady of Lourdes and later...
6-year-old girl struck, killed by truck in Our Lady of Lourdes parking lot
Two people were shot and killed in Mid City and one person reportedly injured Saturday evening,...
Triple shooting in Mid-City leaves 2 men, teen girl dead, NOPD says
A person reportedly went overboard a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico on Feb. 16.
Person that reportedly went overboard Carnival Valor did not, search was called off

Latest News

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) shoots over Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron...
Brandon Ingram scores 33 points, Pelicans roll past Kings
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) shoots over Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron...
Ingram scores 33; Pelicans dominate in third-straight win
Pelicans win 3-straight
Pelicans win 3-straight
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) drives as Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges defends...
The Pelicans are rising as their most important stretch of the season begins tonight; team provides Zion update
Zion update; Pels vs. Kings preview
Zion update; Pels vs. Kings preview