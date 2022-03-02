BBB Accredited Business
Tribute paid to carnival royalty at Gallier Hall

The mayor also made a toast to the king and queen of the Krewe of Zulu.
By Sabrina Wilson
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 6:11 PM CST
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor Latoya Cantrell paid tribute to Rex, the king of carnival and the king and queen of the Krewe of Zulu as Mardi Gras returned after a nearly two-year hiatus.

“Hail Rex, our king of carnival,” said Cantrell.

This year’s Rex James P. Reiss, III served as co-chair of the mayor’s Mardi Gras Council.

“We are back, and Mardi Gras is back because of the king of carnival that we have here,” said Cantrell.

Reiss said having the carnival season this year was great for many reasons.

“We really needed this as a city and as visitors to the city. Not just for the economy, not just to get business back, not just to get Mardi Gras back, but we needed for our souls, we needed this for our hearts,” said Reiss.

Not far from Gallier Hall Reiss toasted the Queen of Carnival Elinor Pitot White.

“Please raise your glass to Queen Elie,” he said to applause.

As is tradition the Zulu parade precedes the Krewe of Rex on Fat Tuesday. And Cantrell made a toast to Zulu’s King Randolph M. Davis and a short time later to Zulu Queen Crystal Monique Guillemat.

“I’d like to thank the greatest constituents in the world, all the citizens of the city of New Orleans; thank you for your love, your support I humbly appreciate you,” said Davis.

