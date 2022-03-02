Zack: Sunny, nice weather continues for now

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Chilly starts giving way to nice, mild days is the story in weather and that looks to remain the case through the end of the week.

Even though Carnival is over, this nice weather certainly isn’t. It’s going to be another sunny day on Ash Wednesday. Highs will climb into the low 70s but the humidity remains low, so it will be a nice, mild feel out there.

No big changes are expected through Friday. But for the upcoming weekend, it will certainly be a different feel. Highs by the weekend return to the 80s, along with an increase in humidity. This will make for true spring weather and rain chances look low.

Our next sizable rain chance comes Monday as a cold front approaches the region. This is likely to set the stage for a stormy second week of March, as stalled fronts and multiple storm systems will eject across the Gulf Coast. More on that as we get closer.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.