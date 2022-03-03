Bruce: Clouds-sun and warmer temps

BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Warming trend is coming(WVUE FOX8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 10:37 AM CST
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Dry skies will continue as we head into the weekend. Although we will see clouds at times, no rain is expected through Sunday. Today will feature many clouds through midday with some sunny peeks.

Highs will be pleasant in the middle 70s by the afternoon. Moisture increases into the weekend and we will see warmer temperatures rise into the 80s this weekend. Humidity will be on the rise with a muggy feel coming back. A cold front should move through Monday bringing a high rain chance and cooler temperatures.

