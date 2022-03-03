Bruce: Clouds-sun and warmer temps

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Dry skies will continue as we head into the weekend. Although we will see clouds at times, no rain is expected through Sunday. Today will feature many clouds through midday with some sunny peeks.

Bruce: Despite more clouds around, we will stay dry into the end of the week. Warmer temps coming with next rain chance Monday. pic.twitter.com/JbsLGQCGxo — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) March 3, 2022

Highs will be pleasant in the middle 70s by the afternoon. Moisture increases into the weekend and we will see warmer temperatures rise into the 80s this weekend. Humidity will be on the rise with a muggy feel coming back. A cold front should move through Monday bringing a high rain chance and cooler temperatures.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.