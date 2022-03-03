Buku Fest returning bigger, better than ever

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One of the first festivals to fall before the pandemic was Buku fest and now, two years later, the music festival is returning to the Riverfront to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

In March of 2020, Mardi Gras had just wrapped up with a schedule for Louisiana festival season around the corner and the Buku Project was just weeks away. But as the news of COVID-19 arrived, soon came the announcement that the St. Patrick’s Day Parade was called off and... just like that... the pandemic pulled the plug.

Reeves Price, founder and organizer of Buku, knew that the festival ground near Mardi Gras World would be empty. It would be a desolate sight for some, but it was the right move for Buku.

“I’m glad we didn’t,” Price said. “The show didn’t happen from the perspective of just the health community and it’s like, well, what you know. We could have made it worse.

It’s the kind of hindsight that’s much easier to see now. Initially, it was worrisome that a crowd like this could ever come back to Buku.

The Buku team was lucky enough to keep staff employed and, despite a false start last fall when Buku’s Planet B concert was scrapped because of the Delta variant, the project got time, and a chance to grow.

“That offered us a lot of opportunities to look at how we were doing things,” Price said. “Could we do them better? Could we do them safer? You know, obviously, there was a lot of discussion about how to make events safe from COVID, but there was also discussion about how to just make your vet safer. In general, You know crowd safety, crowd management crisis, communication, things of that nature.”

And now, with one of the biggest lineups ever, featuring major artists like Glass Animals, Tyler, The Creator, Tame Impala, and Alison Wonderland, Buku is ready to put music festivals like these back on the map.

Now, after Mardi Gras has successfully rolled, they hope those last couple of years will just be a bad memory.

“Shows have been happening,” Price said. “You know other festivals have been happening. You know Buku is going to happen.”

That’s got fans excited. Some who have kept their tickets from 2020 are ready to return back to the lights, sounds, and scenes on the edge of the Mississippi River.

“First Festival back in New Orleans you know and it will kind of warm the town up a little bit before the Hogs for the Cause and Jazz Fest and Final Four and everything else that’s going to go on,” Price said. “You know break the ice.”

