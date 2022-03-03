BBB Accredited Business
Dad jumps into action to shield son from angry rodeo bull

Video of the ordeal shows the dad jumping in action to cover his son with his body. (Source: CNN, KMOV, KHOU, CODY HOOKS, DANIELLE STOUT)
By Alex Gibbs, Rissa Shaw and Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 11:20 AM CST
BELTON, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) – A father in central Texas is being celebrated after he jumped into the ring at a rodeo earlier this month to save his son from a raging bull.

Landis Hooks jumped in the ring after seeing his 18-year-old son, Cody, thrown from the bull quickly after leaving the gate at the PRCA rodeo. His son was left unconscious because of the fall.

“All I could think about was just covering him up because he couldn’t cover himself up,” Hooks told KWTX.

Video of the ordeal shows the dad jumping in action to cover his son with his body.

“I’d much rather do that than get in a cage and go cage fighting, I can promise you that,” said Hooks, who used to ride bulls, too.

The video has gone viral since its release, with many commenters calling him a hero and some arguing Hooks should be nominated for “Father of the Year.”

Hooks said he doesn’t think he’s a hero and said he’d do it all again in a heartbeat, even if the bull had done more serious damage.

