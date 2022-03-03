Ingram scores 33; Pelicans dominate in third-straight win

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Pelicans’ 125-95 victory over Sacramento Wednesday night was the latest in a string of wins that could easily be described as the team’s strongest performances of the season.

The 30-point victory in the Smoothie King Center is the Pelicans’ third-straight win as they have gone undefeated since returning to action after the All-Star break.

- They beat the Suns, who hold the NBA’s best record

- Beat Lakers 123-95

- Beat Kings 125-95



“It’s fun to play here (New Orleans) right now,” Brandon Ingram - 33 pts, 5 reb, 6 ast — Jesse Brooks (@jessecbrooks) March 3, 2022

The elevation of the offense and continuing to build chemistry with newly acquired C.J. McCollum is often attributed to the recent surge into the win column, but it was Brandon Ingram, the team’s leader all season, that looked like the most dominant player in the Pelican’s most dominant win of the season.

Ingram led all scorers with 33 points and also turned in 5 reb. and 6 ast. He was also incredibly efficient from the field, making 15-of-19 shots and going 2-for-3 from beyond the arc.

Perhaps more importantly, Ingram seems to have assumed the role of being the team’s emotional leader on and off of the floor.

“I think that was the beauty in it,” said Pelicans coach Willie Green. “Not only did he get it going, but the guys were all looking for him. Every time he got the ball, they were looking to run plays just to feed him, and it’s beautiful to watch the connectivity of our guys. He is capable of doing that night in and night out. It’s good to see him have a big game like he did tonight.”

“It’s fun to play here (New Orleans) right now,” Ingram said. “Willie (Green) is setting the table for us to go out there and be really, really good offensively and defensively, and we’re just going out there and just trying to be really, really good every night. Be the best version of ourselves and these last three games, it’s been happening.”

The Kings remained competitive in the first half Wednesday night as the Pelicans held a narrow 65-61 lead at the half, but a stronger defensive effort for New Orleans, holding the Kings to 35 points, plus a third-quarter surge was the difference.

A 31-21 edge in the third quarter, followed by an Ingram 3-pointer and a Herb Jones steal turning into a fast break layup blew the margin wide open at 96-82 in the fourth.

McCollum scored 17 points and dished out a season-high 9 asts. Center Jonas Valanciunas had 17 pts and 14 rebs. Jones had 14 pts and 6 boards. Naji Marshall scored 17 off of the bench.

Standing with Ukraine

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) chases a loose ball against Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. The Pelicans won 125-95. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) (Gerald Herbert | AP)

A team source says that the Pelicans decided collectively as a team to wear yellow socks in a show of solidarity of the people in Ukraine who had been under Russian invasion.

