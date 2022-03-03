BBB Accredited Business
JetBlue pilot removed from plane after failing breathalyzer, authorities say

A JetBlue pilot was removed from a plane before takeoff after failing a breathalyzer, authorities say.(JetBlue via MGN)
By WABC Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 6:29 AM CST
BUFFALO, NY (WABC) - Authorities removed a JetBlue pilot from the cockpit of a plane Wednesday because he was under the influence, authorities say.

An official says the pilot was going through security at Buffalo Niagara International Airport in New York when a Transportation Security Administration officer noticed that he appeared to be drunk

Authorities identified the pilot at 52-year-old James Clifton.

The TSA officer notified authorities who then removed Clifton from the plane before takeoff.

He blew a 0.17 on a breathalyzer test, according to Helen Tederous, public affairs director for the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority. The legal limit for pilots is 0.04.

JetBlue said in a statement that Clifton was removed from his duties.

He could face federal charges.

The flight was delayed for more than four hours, according to data from FlightAware.

Copyright 2022 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

