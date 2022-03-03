Nicondra: Pleasant weather continues into the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Spectacular weather holding on as we move into the end of the week. Thursday starts out on the cool side with temperatures in the low 50s south and 40s north, but with plenty of sunshine warms up nicely with high temperatures in the middle 70s by the afternoon. The dry trend continues with no rain over the next couple of days. Even as moisture increases into the weekend and we see warmer temperatures in the 80s and more humidity rain coverage will be limited with Saturday remaining mostly dry and only about 30% coverage for Sunday. A cold front should move through Monday creating a big temperature swing with daytime temperatures in the 80s and a dramatic drop to Tuesday highs back in the 60s. Expect rain with the front Monday.

