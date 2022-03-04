17-year-old star athlete fatally shot in Queensborough; arrest made

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police officers and other crews responded to the scene of a deadly shooting Thursday afternoon.

Police got the call just before 12:15 p.m. March 3 to the 3500 block of Lilian Street in Shreveport’s Queensborough neighborhood.

Officials say Devin Myers, 17, was found shot dead on the street near his home. At least five shots were fired.

SPD asked neighbors in the area to check any surveillance footage they may have to see if they saw any suspicious activity. Police originally believed a dark-colored car was possibly involved, as well as a suspect in a brown hoodie.

Just after 4 p.m., police say a man turned himself in. He has been taken into custody. He was later identified as 18-year-old Shamichael Pearson.

Through evidence collected from the scene, witness statements, and other investigative information, detectives learned that Myers had reportedly been involved in an ongoing dispute with a person identified to them as Shamichael Pearson. They believe that Myers was approached by Pearson near the roadway on Lillian Street and when Myers saw that Pearson was armed, he attempted to flee. Pearson allegedly shot Myers at least 5 times in the back as he tried to run away.

Pearson faces one count of second-degree murder. He was booked into the Shreveport City Jail and his bond is set at $350,000.

Dr. Matthew Mitchell, principal of Huntington High School, says Devin was a good kid and doing well in school.

“It’s a constant push for everyone on the campus and everyone in general to keep kids safe and have them make the right decisions and have the stay out of trouble. It is disheartening when you lose a student in this manner. He had a bright future ahead of him. He was star basketball player; he was a great student. We do everything we can do to keep them safe while they are on campus. You just can’t be with them 24/7. He was one of the students, that other students looked up to and helped us achieve a lot of success that we have achieved lately. We are a B ranked school with students graduating with Associates [degrees],” he said.

Head Coach at Booker T. Washington Kenny Sykes says he found out about the shooting because he works with Devin’s brother. He is urging anyone with information to come forward and help stop the violence.

“He just was a tremendous talent. He plays for Huntington High School. He was a starter and he was in a good situation to make a great run at the state championship,” he said.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. This shooting marks the 13th homicide in Caddo Parish in 2022.

