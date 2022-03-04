Bogalusa bar owner murdered during alleged ATM robbery, sheriff says

BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - A Bogalusa bar owner is dead after a man broke into an ATM, shot the victim, and stole the money before getting away.

Sheriff Seal is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspected murderer. (Washington Parish Sheriff's Office)

“Please look closely at this picture and help us identify this cold-blooded killer so we can put him in jail where he belongs,” stated Washington Sheriff Randy Seal. “He must be brought to justice!”

Seal said that the shooting at the Pub Lounge on South Columbia Street occurred Thursday evening and that the motive appears to be robbery.

The sheriff said that when deputies responded to the scene, the victim, Marl Wayne Smith, was found on the floor with apparent gunshot wounds. The ATM was destroyed and all the money inside of it was gone, he said.

Sheriff Seal is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspected murderer. Any person with information about this murder is asked to call Detective Captain Tom Anderson at (985) 661-2024.

Callers may remain anonymous.

