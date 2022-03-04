‘So You Think You Can Dance’ auditions heading to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - Auditions for the FOX dance competition series “So You Think You Can Dance” kick-off in New Orleans this March.

The show returns three years after production was halted because of COVID-19, FOX announced.

This season, dancers may audition online by registering and uploading a video or providing a link to a video to their performance. The show is looking for “highly-skilled dancers between the ages of 18 and 30, showcasing their talents in various dance styles, including contemporary, tap, hip-hop, ballroom, animation, breaking and more,” according to a release.

Those selected by producers get a call for an in-person audition.

Aspiring contestants can see if they have what it takes during the first round of in-person New Orleans auditions on March 13 and March 14. Those who move forward will audition again on March 15 or March 16.

The deadline to register online for an opportunity to audition in New Orleans is Friday, March 11 before midnight PDT.

In addition to New Orleans, the show will host auditions in New York and Los Angeles. From these auditions, the dancers selected will be invited to Los Angeles to perform for the judges and try to win a spot as one of the final contestants. Additional eligibility requirements and terms and conditions may apply.

Finalists move on to the SYTYCD studio will work with world-renowned choreographers and compete each week in a variety of styles, with brand-new twists and turns introduced into the competition. Additional details to be announced.

The new season of the Emmy Award-winning dance competition series “So You Think You Can Dance” premieres this summer.

Over the course of its 16 seasons, “So You Think You Can Dance” has received 71 Emmy Award nominations and garnered 17 Emmy Award wins, including Outstanding Choreography, Outstanding Costumes, as well as awards in Outstanding Lighting Design.

For audition deadlines, full eligibility requirements, official rules and additional details, visit https://danceshow2022.castingcrane.com/ or fox.com/dance.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.