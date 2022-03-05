Double shooting in New Orleans East leaves teen dead, woman wounded

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A double shooting left a 17-year-old boy dead and a 19-year-old woman injured Friday night (March 4) in New Orleans East, police said.

The NOPD said officers responding to a report of gunfire in the 8800 block of Bunker Hill Road around 8:22 p.m. found the teen in the middle of the street with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A short time later, the injured woman arrived in a private vehicle to seek hospital treatment for a gunshot wound to her leg, police said. Her condition was considered stable, the NOPD said. Investigators determined the two shooting victims were linked to the same incident.

Police have not said whether a suspect or motive for the double shooting has been developed.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact NOPD homicide detective James Fyfe at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

