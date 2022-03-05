Nicondra: Pleasant finish to the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We had a beautiful sunny Saturday with warm temperatures, but the increase in moisture is noticeable. The more muggy feel to the air will stick around through the start of the week with warm overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s and daytime highs in the 80s. Afternoon temperatures will reach the low to mid 80s once again on Monday ahead of a cold front pushing into the region. We will see some showers and a few storms with the front late in the evening. Overnight Monday into Tuesday expect much cooler conditions with highs back in the 60s for Tuesday afternoon.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.