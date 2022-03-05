BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Pleasant finish to the weekend

One more great day
Showers late and a dramatic temperature drop Monday into Tuesday.
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We had a beautiful sunny Saturday with warm temperatures, but the increase in moisture is noticeable. The more muggy feel to the air will stick around through the start of the week with warm overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s and daytime highs in the 80s. Afternoon temperatures will reach the low to mid 80s once again on Monday ahead of a cold front pushing into the region. We will see some showers and a few storms with the front late in the evening. Overnight Monday into Tuesday expect much cooler conditions with highs back in the 60s for Tuesday afternoon.

