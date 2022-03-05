BBB Accredited Business
Zack: A spring feel this weekend

Highs should hit 80 both Saturday and Sunday
NOLA Weekend Forecast
NOLA Weekend Forecast
By Zack Fradella
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 6:09 AM CST
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Technically, it’s meteorological spring, as the calendar has flipped over to March. And for this first weekend of March, the weather will fit the season.

Expect highs to climb into the 80s on both Saturday and Sunday. While the past few days have been warm with low humidity, that will not be the case this weekend, as a southerly breeze picks up, leading to increasing humidity and a much warmer feel. There is a small rain chance for a passing sprinkle/shower, but most will stay dry this weekend.

Rain chances ramp up Monday as a cold front approaches the area. Most of the energy with this front will lift north of us, so this doesn’t look to be a drought-buster. I expect a few storms to develop along the front, with coverage being around 50 percent. Since the energy will be passing to our north, there is the chance this front stalls along the coast, leading to more rain chances Tuesday into Wednesday.

An even stronger front looks to be setting up by late week, as a big push of cold air comes surging out of Canada. This may set the stage for a frost/freeze next weekend, so think before you plant!

