Chattanooga tabs first woman police chief, passing over NOPD deputy superintendent

NOPD deputy superintendent Paul Noel was a finalist, but failed to land the offer to become...
NOPD deputy superintendent Paul Noel was a finalist, but failed to land the offer to become Chattanooga's new police chief.(WVUE-Fox 8)
By Ken Daley
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 2:21 PM CST
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly tabbed the first Black woman to be the Tennessee city’s new police chief, passing over NOPD Deputy Supt. Paul Noel and two other finalists for the job.

The decision to hire Atlanta deputy chief Celeste Murphy was announced last month, but went mostly unnoticed locally during the Carnival season festivities. Kelly revealed his selection Feb. 22, and the hire will become official once Murphy is approved by the Chattanooga City Council.

“We will work together instead of against each other through conversations and partnerships between the department and the community,” Murphy said in a statement released by Kelly’s office. “And we will enhance both our focus on stopping crime as well as our work to address its root causes.”

Noel, who rose from the rank of patrol officer to become the No. 2 man in the New Orleans department during a career that has spanned 25 years, was revealed on Jan. 28 to be one of four finalists for the Chattanooga job.

Noel advanced from a field of 39 applicants along with Murphy, Chattanooga Assistant Police Chief Glenn Scruggs and Vancouver (Wash.) Assistant Police Chief Troy Price.

