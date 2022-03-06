BBB Accredited Business
Gordon leads Nicholls St. past New Orleans 92-85

Nicholls State University beats UNO to capture the Southland Conference regular season title.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 6:27 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Ty Gordon had a career-high 36 points as Nicholls State defeated New Orleans 92-85 on Saturday.

Latrell Jones had 17 points and eight rebounds for Nicholls State (21-10, 13-4 Southland Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Manny Littles added 14 points and 13 rebounds. Devante Carter had 13 points and seven rebounds.

Derek St. Hilaire had 26 points and six rebounds for the Privateers (17-12, 12-5). Troy Green added 21 points, 10 rebounds and six steals. Tyson Jackson had 15 points.

The Colonels evened the season series against the Privateers. New Orleans defeated Nicholls State 78-66 on Jan. 15.

