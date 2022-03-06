BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Rollercoaster temperatures for the week ahead

Warm on Monday, but a cold front moves through late
Expect up and down temperatures as several storms move across the country through the week ahead.
Expect up and down temperatures as several storms move across the country through the week ahead.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 4:49 PM CST
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More clouds and a few showers developed across the region on Sunday. We can expect one more very warm day Monday with overnight lows in the upper 60s near 70 for the morning. Temperatures will peak in the middle 80s before a cold front pushes into the region later in the day. Showers and a few storms are likely as the front moves into the region. Rain will linger as warm and moist air will over run the cooler and drier conditions at the surface. Tuesday’s temperatures take a dive with overnight lows back int ht 50s and highs in the 60s. Another low moves just north of the region Wednesday triggering rain once again. Friday another front will approach that will bring some chilly conditions for next weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

