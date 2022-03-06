BBB Accredited Business
Seventh Ward shooting leaves one man injured, neighbors fed up with crime spike

A man was shot in the back in the Seventh Ward Sunday evening near the intersection of Turo and Prieur St., according to NOPD.
A man was shot in the back in the Seventh Ward Sunday evening near the intersection of Turo and Prieur St., according to NOPD.
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was shot in the back Saturday afternoon (March 5) in the Seventh Ward, near the intersection of Touro and North Prieur streets, according to NOPD.

One neighbor nearby told Fox 8 he was in his home in the 1900 block of Touro Street when he heard nearly 20 gunshots, and got down to take cover.

That neighbor said there was another shooting in the same block weeks ago. He said he’s considering moving out of the city because of the violence.

