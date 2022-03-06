Seventh Ward shooting leaves one man injured, neighbors fed up with crime spike

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was shot in the back Saturday afternoon (March 5) in the Seventh Ward, near the intersection of Touro and North Prieur streets, according to NOPD.

One neighbor nearby told Fox 8 he was in his home in the 1900 block of Touro Street when he heard nearly 20 gunshots, and got down to take cover.

That neighbor said there was another shooting in the same block weeks ago. He said he’s considering moving out of the city because of the violence.

