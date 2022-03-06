Tulane Baseball pulls off epic comeback against Miss. St.

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tulane (9-2) won the game of the year so far over No. 9 Mississippi State (6-5) by a score of 11-10 on Saturday afternoon at Turchin Stadium.

Tulane came roaring back from a 10-2 deficit to tie the game in the ninth on a two-run sacrifice-fly, before Ethan Groff ripped a walk-off bomb off the scoreboard to capture game two.

“I got one middle-in and just turned on it,” Groff said. “On days like this one swing can change the game. This is huge for us.”

After losing 19-2 yesterday, Tulane is now in position to take the series from the Bulldogs with a win tomorrow. This was the biggest comeback for the Wave since April 13, 2018 against Houston.

“Today was a tale of two games,” head coach Travis Jewett said. “This is big for our win column, the RPI column, but the most important column is our confidence and belief in ourselves. We can beat that kind of team and we can do it in all kinds of fashion.”

Sophomore south paw Dylan Carmouche took the ball for Travis Jewett and pitched four innings, allowing ten runs, nine earned, on nine hits and four walks while striking out three. Just last year Carmouche pitched 7.1 innings for Mississippi State as a freshman before transferring to Tulane. Carmouche’s outing was uncharacteristic of his early Tulane career. The lefty recorded a 0.69 ERA in his first two Green Wave starts.

Junior right-hander Preston Johnson got the start for Mississippi State and went six strong. Johnson allowed three earned runs on six hits and struck out nine. Carmouche found himself in some trouble early when the Bulldogs had already taken a 1-0 lead and were threatening to add on with the bases loaded and only one out.

However, Carmouche was able to get .414 hitter Brad Cumbest to roll over to shortstop Trevor Minder. Minder quickly flipped to Chase Engelhard who made a lightning quick turn to get Cumbest out at first and Carmouche out of the inning.

The Wave immediately snatched the lead back from the Bulldogs in the bottom of the first when Groff walked and sophomore catcher Bennett Lee sent a high fastball over the wall in left. Lee’s first home run of the year was good for an early 2-1 Tulane lead.

The Bulldogs couldn’t be kept at bay for long as they scored six times in the top of the second that was highlighted by catcher Logan Tanner’s one-out grand slam to give the Bulldogs a 7-2 lead. Mississippi State added one run in the third and two in the fourth.

The Green Wave added a run in the bottom of the fourth thanks to an RBI-double by Simon Baumgardt, closing the gap to 10-3.

Freshman Grant Siegel came in to relieve Carmouche in the fifth and steadied the ship for the Wave. The righty threw five scoreless innings, allowing only five Bulldogs to reach base while striking out five.

“We always feel like we can come back,” Siegel said. “We just have to focus on our process. I just went out and tried to throw all my pitches for strikes with confidence and trust my catchers.”

Tulane mounted a rally in the bottom of the seventh when they loaded the bases with no outs. Lee came to the plate and recorded an infield single, plating Trevor Minder and reducing the lead to 10-4. Freshman Brady Marget was then tabbed by Jewett to pinch hit. The lefty with only three collegiate at-bats and no hits under his belt proceeded to crush a line drive home run to right-center field, bringing the Wave within two at 10-8.

“It felt amazing,” Marget said. “I needed to be more aggressive, I got something over the plate and put a swing on it.”

In the bottom of the ninth with Tulane still trailing by two, Marget and Brennan Lambert both drew walks after Lee grounded out to open the inning. Engelhard was then hit by an 0-2 fastball on the forearm. With the bases loaded, Baumgardt than lifted a fly ball deep to right. Marget tagged and scored easily from third, but freshman Gavin Schulz , who had come in to pinch run for Lambert and was on second, tagged up and was waved around third by Jewett, scoring the tying run with a head-first slide as the Bulldog catcher fumbled the throw from the cutoff man.

Zach DeVito came in for the tenth and allowed Mississippi State to lead the bases, but bared down and struck out Cumbest, keeping the Bulldogs off the board. Groff came up with one out in the bottom of the tenth and sent everyone home with his second home run of the year.

