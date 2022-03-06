Zack: More spring-like warmth into the new week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s all about that spring feel right now, as the humidity and warmer temperatures are here to stay another day or two.

We’ll finish the weekend Sunday with highs in the 80s. Expect a warm breeze to develop through the day under a mixture of sun and clouds, but rain chances remain low. There could be enough moisture in the atmosphere to develop a passing shower.

The 80s will linger Monday, as we wait on a cold front late in the day. Out ahead of the front, temperatures will reach 82-84. Since most of the energy with this front will be lifting to our north, rain chances keep trending down. A few spotty storms look possible, but the coverage of rain will be quite limited.

After the frontal passage, clouds and rain chances will linger, especially on Wednesday. Highs will fall back into the 60s through the middle of the week before more rain chances return Friday. The rain at the end of the week looks to come with a very strong cold front, sending temperatures tumbling by next weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.