Big crowds expected for the 2022 Zurich Classic

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Zurich Classic is almost here, and one of last year’s champions, Australian Cameron Smith, is fired up to be back in New Orleans soon.

“I think probably the funnest thing for us, other than playing well, was just spending time off the golf course. We rented a house together. We had the caddies in there as well. We had such a good time. The city of New Orleans is a pretty exciting city. The nightlife is very good. We spent a lot of time at dinners, and having a couple of beers every night. I think that kind of relaxed us for the rest of the week. We managed to play some of the best golf we’ve played,” said 2021 champion Cameron Smith.

There will be no COVID restrictions on attendance at the Zurich Classic this year. So the numbers could go up sky high.

“We would get pre-COVID, between 100,000-120,00. We can have 20, 25, 30,000 on a big day with good weather. It’s hard to say. The regular ticket sales are just getting rolling. Corporate sales are off the charts. If we continue the momentum that we had up to now, all the way through April. Yeah we can certainly bump up against that,” said Fore!Kids Foundation CEO Steve Worthy.

The Zurich Classic tees off Apr. 21.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.