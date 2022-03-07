Liquor stores pulling Russian-made vodka off the shelves, pushing sale of domestic and local vodkas instead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Some beer and liquor stores are choosing to pull Russian-made products off the shelves, like certain vodkas. Store managers say it’s just one way they can show solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

“We have to show solidarity you know. Definitely, people of Ukraine have nothing to do with this,” said Khalil Thabata, manager of Broadway Liquor.

Thabata said he is pulling the Russian vodkas off the shelves, packing them up, and returning them to their vendor.

“It’s probably 10 cases, close to a couple thousand dollars which we can fulfill that with other American-made vodkas and spirits,” he said.

He’s not worried about the loss. For Thabata his business will focus more on the sale of domestic and local products.

Gerald Christian, owner of NOLA Distillery, said buying local supports local, and feels that U.S.-made vodka is better than Russian-made vodka.

“Here at Nola Distillery, we are all American,” said Christian. “Well, number one, I feel like we have a better quality than Russia does. I really believe in the state, city and our nation first. And I’m a very strong proponent of having only U.S-made products in the U.S.”

Now he is brainstorming with his team at NOLA Distillery on ways to help. Their idea is to add a special bottle of vodka to the shelves where proceeds help the people of Ukraine.

“I’ll custom design the label with a tribute to state of country of Ukraine,” he said. “Put one of our very best vodkas in there and hand it over to humanity sources.”

It may seem small, but to them, it’s their way of helping.

“Definitely you know filling in some American products,” said Thabata. “Titos, Amsterdam you know all American-made vodka stocking our shelves.”

Some large-scale liquor wholesalers like Total Wines are also pulling all Russian vodkas from the shelf. Smaller businesses like locally-owned Martin Wine Cellar say customers have requested non-Russian products.

