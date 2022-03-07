BBB Accredited Business
Man wanted for shooting Walmart employee arrested in Opelousas

Lake Charles man Cotrellis Laquincy Henry, 19, was arrested as a suspect in a shooting in a Walmart parking lot on Friday, Feb. 18. Henry faces one count of aggravated second-degree battery and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.(Calcasieu Correctional Center)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 4:33 PM CST
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man wanted in connection with a shooting in the parking lot of the Walmart on Gerstner Memorial Drive last month has been arrested in Opelousas, authorities said.

A Walmart employee was shot during an argument that began inside the store, then spilled into the parking lot, according to information from Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel, with the Lake Charles Police Department. The man who was shot has since been released from the hospital.

Lake Charles man Cotrellis Laquincy Henry, 19, was arrested Friday as a suspect in the Friday, Feb. 18, shooting.

Fondel said Henry fled on foot, leaving behind the vehicle in which he had traveled to the store.

Henry faces one count of aggravated second-degree battery and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Judge Tony Fazzio set bond at $195,000.

Fondel said the shooting, which happened around 6:30 p.m., began as a verbal argument, before escalating to a physical altercation.

Based on witness statements and video surveillance, an arrest warrant was obtained on Saturday, Feb. 19 - the day after the shooting - the deputy chief said.

U.S. Marshals and the Lake Charles Police Department SWAT Team arrested Henry without incident around 11:45 a.m. Friday, March 4, in the 600 block of South Railroad Avenue in Opelousas.

Fondel asked anyone with any additional information to call Sgt. Ben Randolph or Sgt. Larry Newingham at 337-491-1311.

