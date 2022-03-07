BBB Accredited Business
NFL 2022 salary cap set at $208.2 million

Mickey Loomis and the Saints will have more room to work with this offseason.
Mickey Loomis and the Saints will have more room to work with this offseason.
By Sean Fazende
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 4:45 PM CST
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NFL’s salary is 2022 will be $208.2 million. That’s an increase from last year’s reduced rate due to Covid-19 restrictions that affected league revenues.

The Saints are over the threshold and have until the new league year begins on March 16th to get there. The team is expected to restructure more contracts to get under the cap.

