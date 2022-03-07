BBB Accredited Business
Freezes likely away from the lake Sunday morning

Wind gusts to 45 mph possible into midday Saturday
Strong wind gusts into midday Saturday
Strong wind gusts into midday Saturday(WVUE)
By David Bernard
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Winds will gust as high as 45 mph into Saturday morning across the area especially near the Lake and Gulf.

The weekend is sunny and cold. Daytime highs will struggle into the 50s on Saturday. Overnight lows will be around 40 on the south shore. North of the lake mid 30s are expected on Saturday morning.

The coldest morning will be on Sunday. Freeze warnings are in effect for most areas. A hard freeze is not forecast and the Eastbank and coast will likely stay above 32. Lows north of the lake will range from 26-29 degrees. The River Parishes and Bayou Parishes will see lows 28-32. The Eastbank can expect temperatures 35-40. The Westbank could get near freezing.

A weak system will bring clouds early next week with rain and maybe a few storms Monday night into early Tuesday. Otherwise temperatures will return to more normal levels of around 70 degrees or warmer by midweek with lots of sun.

Another threat of storms is possible by next Friday.

